Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $345.05 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 36.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12,597.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,941,000 after acquiring an additional 247,789 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 27.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,485,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

