Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Raised by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chewy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 166.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after buying an additional 2,497,689 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 975,647 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,756,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,699,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $10,252,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $150,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,159.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,196,437 shares of company stock valued at $920,170,901. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

