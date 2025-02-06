Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,778 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

