Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 11.4 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $88.90.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 649,208 shares of company stock valued at $54,081,073. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.