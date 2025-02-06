Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of MasTec by 979.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MasTec by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080,300. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

