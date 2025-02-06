Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EFX opened at $270.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.09. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.41.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

