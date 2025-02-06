Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Trading 13% Higher – Here’s Why

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.26. 302,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 88,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cineverse from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cineverse from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cineverse stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Cineverse as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

