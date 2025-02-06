CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 6,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

CMOC Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

About CMOC Group

(Get Free Report)

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.