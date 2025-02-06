CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 6,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.
CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.
