Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 155,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.