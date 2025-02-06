Cook Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cook Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.