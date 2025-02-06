Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.41.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Crane by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

