DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 5,467 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.64.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $171.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $4.01. Vistra had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

