DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chewy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,000. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,196,437 shares of company stock worth $920,170,901 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

