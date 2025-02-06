DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 318.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,964,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

