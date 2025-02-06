DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 86,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

