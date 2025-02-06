DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 64.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 185,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $2,231,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,836,547 shares in the company, valued at $226,038,564. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $1,128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 732,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,276.32. This represents a 12.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,942,629 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,486 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.