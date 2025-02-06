DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 80.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,030,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $817.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown sold 2,520 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,448. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Belcher sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $296,792.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,087.33. This represents a 29.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

