DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 487 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after buying an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 171,244 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 501,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,108,000 after purchasing an additional 159,022 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $13,229,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $7,682,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $104.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

