DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.76.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

