DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 45.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $793,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.9 %

NUE stock opened at $133.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.59. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

