Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diageo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after buying an additional 147,920 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 30.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after acquiring an additional 284,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,759,000 after purchasing an additional 229,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $111.52 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

