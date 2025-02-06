Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $167.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

