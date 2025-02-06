Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,461.84. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,776 shares of company stock worth $242,149,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

