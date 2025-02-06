DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,978,000 after acquiring an additional 267,269 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,038,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after acquiring an additional 655,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1,476.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 754,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

