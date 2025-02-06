Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.0% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 185.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,776 shares of company stock worth $242,149,822 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

