EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) and EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and EBET’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 0.99% 113.05% 2.41% EBET N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cedar Fair and EBET”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.80 billion 2.49 $124.56 million ($0.64) -69.89 EBET $39.18 million 0.00 -$84.24 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than EBET.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cedar Fair and EBET, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 1 1 12 0 2.79 EBET 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cedar Fair currently has a consensus target price of $56.21, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than EBET.

Volatility & Risk

Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats EBET on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About EBET

(Get Free Report)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides i-gaming, which include digital versions of wagering games in land-based casinos, such as blackjack, roulette, and slot machines, as well as online betting services. In addition, the company offers online gaming platform and managed services, including customer service, customer on-boarding, and payment processing ensuring operational stability and continuity. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.