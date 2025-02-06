EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 104.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in EQT by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in EQT by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

