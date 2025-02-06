Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $30.90 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after buying an additional 132,157 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 557,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,043,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,203,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 178,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

