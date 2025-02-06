Erickson (OTCMKTS:EACIQ) versus Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Head-To-Head Survey

Erickson (OTCMKTS:EACIQ – Get Free Report) and Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Erickson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Triumph Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Erickson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Triumph Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Erickson and Triumph Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erickson N/A N/A N/A Triumph Group 43.70% -8.68% 1.35%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erickson N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Triumph Group $1.21 billion 1.61 $512.38 million $6.81 3.69

This table compares Erickson and Triumph Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Triumph Group has higher revenue and earnings than Erickson.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Erickson and Triumph Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erickson 0 0 0 0 0.00 Triumph Group 2 6 2 0 2.00

Triumph Group has a consensus price target of $18.22, suggesting a potential downside of 27.57%. Given Erickson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Erickson is more favorable than Triumph Group.

Summary

Triumph Group beats Erickson on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erickson

(Get Free Report)

Erickson Incorporated is a provider of aviation services to both commercial and governmental entities in approximately 20 countries. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial Aviation Services, Global Defense and Security, and Manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). The Company owns and operates a fleet of aircraft and provides a range of aerial services, including critical supply and logistics for deployed military forces, humanitarian relief, firefighting, timber harvesting, infrastructure construction and crewing. It also maintains a vertically integrated manufacturing capability for the Aircrane and related components, and MRO services for the Aircrane and other aircraft. The Company operates a fleet of light, medium and heavy rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft. The Company also leases its aviation services for missions, with customers paying for the aircraft, maintenance, crewing services and fuel to operate the aircraft.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers. It also provides thermo-acoustic insulation systems, environmental control system ducting, and other aircraft interior components. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, and military aircraft. Triumph Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

