EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $12.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.13.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $145,728.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,970,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,994,110.24. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,908.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,209,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,120,168.07. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EverCommerce by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

