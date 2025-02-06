Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

