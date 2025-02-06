Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 15,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

