Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 325,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.