Fabrinet’s (FN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.29.

FN opened at $214.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $159.69 and a twelve month high of $281.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 732.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Fabrinet by 252.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

