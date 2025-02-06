FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.81. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,501 shares changing hands.

FalconStor Software Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 2.10.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.98%.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

