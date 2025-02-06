Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 334 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $523.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $600.45 and its 200-day moving average is $580.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $493.07 and a 12 month high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

