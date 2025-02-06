First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,088,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,331 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,440,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5,096.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,602,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

