Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $427,180.00, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.31.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Firsthand Technology Value Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.