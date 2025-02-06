Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.6% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 91,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,660,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,288,000 after acquiring an additional 975,341 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.95.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $191.33 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.40. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

