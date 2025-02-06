FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,852,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

V opened at $349.27 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $351.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.37. The stock has a market cap of $650.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.