FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 40,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 209,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.