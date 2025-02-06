FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QJUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 9,042,661.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,626,000 after buying an additional 6,872,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 728.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,034 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 221,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $362.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

