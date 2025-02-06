GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 188,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

