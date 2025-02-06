GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

