GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after buying an additional 5,110,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,060,000 after buying an additional 2,842,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

