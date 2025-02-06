GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 218,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 239,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of -4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.62% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

