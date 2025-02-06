GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.51. Approximately 4,574,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,440,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.
GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Trading Down 10.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.92 and a beta of -4.30.
GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -2,166.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF
GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile
The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.