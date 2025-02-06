GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.51. Approximately 4,574,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,440,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.92 and a beta of -4.30.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -2,166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:NVD Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 23.31% of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.