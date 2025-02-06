Greenleaf Trust Acquires 140 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $229.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.31. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

