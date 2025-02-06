Greenleaf Trust Acquires 256 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.26%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

