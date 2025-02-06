Greenleaf Trust Acquires 95 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

